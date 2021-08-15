LGs restored, transit team formed for transfer of powers, assets: minister

LALAMUSA: Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has said the local governments have been restored in the province as per the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

After distributing certificates among trained officers Friday evening, he told the media at the Local Government Academy that a transit team had been formed for transfer of powers and assets. The incumbent LG representatives have been elected under the Local Government Act 2013, while the Local Government Act 2019 is in force in the province, and the government had approached the SC for guidance in this regard. He said the tenure of the current LG representatives will complete on Dec 30, and the Punjab government wanted new LG elections to be held without any delay. The minister said strengthening the institutions was a priority of the government, and a model would be introduced for the purpose. He said the focus of previous rulers remained big projects for personal and political gains, instead of betterment of the institutions, which led to the decline of every sector. However, at present there is a leader in the form of Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose thinking is centred around the nation. The minister promised that the Training Academy’s problems would be solved and funds would be provided to the institution.

He said the PTI government had taken solid steps to strengthen country's economy. Farmers have become prosperous with the issuance of Kissan Card, he added. The issuance of the Sehat Insaaf Card would be a revolutionary step, he said.

Earlier, the head of the academy briefed the provincial minister saying 35 officers had been trained, who were recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission, and appointed as municipal finance officer and municipal regulation officer to various local governments. MNA Syed Faizul Hassan Shah, MPA Chaudhry Liaquat Ali Bhaddar and Mian Akhtar Hayat were also present.