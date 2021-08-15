227 dead, hundreds injured in Haiti quake

PORT-au-PRINCE: At least 227 people died following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday. The death toll is a provisional figure and will likely rise, as buildings in several towns have been leveled.

Haitian civil protection official Jerry Chandler announced the death toll in a press conference on Saturday, hours after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake shook the island nation’s southern peninsula.

The death toll will likely rise as search and rescue efforts continue. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) issued a red alert for estimated casualties, stating that “high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency for one month, and said earlier that he would mobilise “all the resources” of his administration to help, while, in Washington, President Joe Biden has authorised a US response under USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

Buildings collapsed and streets were littered with debris in several Haitian towns, while the shockwave was felt as far afield as Cuba and Jamaica.

The epicenter of the shaking, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals scrambling for safety, was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) by road west of the center of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," 21-year-old Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicenter, said. "Everyone is in the street now and the shocks keep coming."

The long, initial quake was felt in much of the Caribbean. It damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti´s southwestern peninsula, according to images posted by witnesses.

Residents shared images on social media of frantic efforts to pull people from the ruins of caved-in buildings, while screaming bystanders sought safety in the streets outside their homes.

"Houses and their surrounding walls have collapsed. The roof of the cathedral has fallen down," resident Job Joseph said from the hard-hit city of Jeremie on Haiti's far western end. Heavy damage was reported in the center of the city, which is composed primarily of single-story residences and buildings.