11 killed in Karachi grenade attack

KARACHI: As many as 11 people, including children and women, killed, and several others wounded in a major terror activity on Independence Day in Pakistan’s economical hub on Saturday night as what the law enforcement agencies believed it was a ‘hand grenade attack’.

The terrorist attack occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day. Strict security measures were taken by police and Rangers across the city with enhance patrolling and snap checking following the potential threats of terrorism. The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident; however, a blast was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surrounding, alarming the law enforcement agencies. The blast was so powerful, it created panic and fear in the area. After getting information, ambulances reached the blast site and transported the casualties to Civil Hospital, Karachi. Five women, three children and three men were among the deceased while over a dozen people were wounded in the incident.

A heavy contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers also reached the area and cordoned it off in order to collect the evidence. Initially, the authorities claimed that it was a cylinder explosion; however, a few hours later of the incident, the police confirmed that it was not just an accidental explosion but it was a terror activity, basing on the initial report prepared by the bomb disposal squad of the Sindh police. The bomb disposal squad said that they had found pieces of a "Russian-manufactured grenade – RGD-1".

“The tragic incident occurred when a family belonging to Swat, returning to their homes in Sherpao Colony in Landhi from Baldia Town in a mini-truck,” says District West police chief SSP Fida Hussain Janwari.

“A hand grenade was used in the attack,” Karachi police chief Imran Yaqoob Minhas told the media during his visit to the blast site. “Nothing could say exactly who was behind the attack as the investigations are in the preliminary stage. It could be a personal enmity or may be an act of terrorism.” He further said that no flag was put on the vehicle, and added that the police investigators were also looking for the area where the affected family had arrived.

Experts from the Counter-Terrorism Department also reached the area and inspected the blast site. The CTD experts also confirmed that the terrorists used a hand grenade in attacking the family onboard a mini-truck. “The Russian made hand grenade exploded in the air before it could be lobbed inside the vehicle," says CTD’s senior anti-terror officer Raja Umer Khattab. “The assailants were probably on a motorcycle, who targeted them when the family was on its way back from a wedding.”

The victims of the tragic bombing were said to be the family members of Awami National Party’s ex-provincial joint secretary Farman Ali Khan and Mairaj Swati - Jamaat-e-Islami’s ex-UC Nazim Daud Chowrangi area in Karachi. Mairaj Khan’s wife and a daughter were also said to be among the deceased. However, the condition of the injured persons were also said to be critical while the doctors were trying to save their lives.

“Last week, a wedding ceremony was held in our family. We went there for the traditional norm (Chohti ki Rasam) at Baldia Town’s Pareshan Chowk and returned after the ‘rasm and dinner’,” says the victims’ relatives. “A total 25 people, the majority of them women and children, were aboard on the mini-truck when the incident took place.”

No case has been registered as what the police said that a case would be registered under the anti-terrorism act. No terror outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed also took a notice of the terror activity and sought a detailed report from the DG Rangers and IGP Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, taking notice of the incident, directed police and district administration to transport injured people to nearby hospitals, in District Keamari and West.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the chief minister directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

Moreover, newly-appointed Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab contacted deputy commissioner Keamari and sought details of the tragic incident from him.