Police kill two dacoits in encounter

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police on Saturday have killed two dacoits in a police encounter, when the alleged criminals attacked on a police station.

Reports said a gang of dacoits had attacked on a police post in the limits of Napurkot Police Station, and during the exchange of fire two most wanted criminals identified as Jhangal alias Jharo Teghani along with his accomplice Jan Muhammad Teghani was killed.

They said later their other associates had managed to escape from the scene, while the police had recovered two SMGs from their possession.