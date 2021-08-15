‘I-Day celebrations reflect everlasting love for Pakistan’

LAHORE: Information & Culture Punjab Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said celebrations on Independence Day reflect our everlasting love for Pakistan.

This day also reminds us of the great sacrifices of our forefathers and urges to renew commitment to make Pakistan, the world’s most prosperous and developed nation. Addressing an Independence Day function at the DGPR head office Saturday, he said all Pakistanis will have to work hard day and night for the country’s progress. DGPR Saman Rai and officials of the department were also present on the occasion. The cake-cutting ceremony was also held for 74th Independence Day of Pakistan and 77th foundation day of the DGPR. National anthem and ‘milli naghmas’ were also sung on this occasion. Information secretary also planted a sapling on the premises of DGPR. DGPR Saman Rai said personnel of the department are discharging their obligations with professionalism and commitment. She said all means including social media tool are being utilised by the DGPR for an effective communication. The performance of DGPR has come in line with the requirements of modern era by digitalisation and using latest gadgets. The DGPR has a main role in promoting government’s development schemes and projects of public welfare. An exhibition of historical and ancient means of communication and machines was also held at the DGPR office.