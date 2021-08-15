Farrukh assures media workers of protection, freedom

FAISALABAD: The government believes in freedom of media and steps are being taken to protect the rights of media workers, said Mian Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting while speaking at the Independence Day celebrations organized by the Electronic Media Association.

“Under the ‘Kamyab Jawan’ scheme, loans would be provided to media workers on easy terms for which MoUs will soon be signed with Press Clubs and journalist organizations in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Islamabad and other major cities, he announced.

Later, he cut the Independence Day cake along with Punjab Assembly Members Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid and officials of the media association. The minister also assured the officials of the association to issue a media accreditation card and removed the reservations about not including the names of some senior electronic media representatives in the proposed list of the journalist colony.

Association President Hassam Ahmed, Senior Vice President Khurram Shehzad, Vice President Mian Munawar Iqbal, Secretary Shahrooz Ibad, Information Secretary Ramzan Mirza, Joint Secretary Hamad Ahmed, executives and other members were also present on the occasion.