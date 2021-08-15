Cabby abducted in Kashmore

SUKKUR: A taxi driver from Karachi allegedly abducted from Kashmore-Kandhkot, while he was carrying a passenger.

Reports said a woman, Maham, wife of the abducted driver had filed a complaint at the Preedy Police Station Karachi to register an FIR, suspecting her husband, the taxi driver, resident of Karachi, Rashid Butt, was abducted, while carrying a passenger to Kashmore-Kandhkot.

She said her husband informed that he was going to Kandhkot with some passengers, saying that her husband was in touch with her when he crossed Nooriabad. In the next morning, she had seen a missed-call from her husband and when she tried to reached him back his number was not responded. The Preedy Police after registering an FIR started investigation.