BZU student kills fellow

MULTAN: The Alpha Police have arrested a Bahauddin Zakaryia University student on charges of attacking other students with a dagger, killing a students and leaving three others wounded critically, police said on Saturday.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the university. The accused is allegedly an addict, university sources said. Owais Jutt is studying in the Department of Pakistan Studies and allegedly attacked Mahar Kalimullah, a student of Food and Sciences Department, killing him on the spot. The incident took place at canteen in the boys hostel Omar Hall. Three other students Qadir, Sharjeel and Zulfiqar were critically wounded and have been admitted to the Nishtar Hospital.

The slain belonged to the Islami Jamiat Tulaba. BZU Resident Officer Tahir Mehmood said the police have sealed the university. Owais Jutt has been arrested, he said.