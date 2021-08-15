I-Day celebrated at Pak HC in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi, commemorated the 74th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan with national zeal and fervour.

Aftab Hassan Khan, Charge d’ Affaires raised Pakistan’s flag to the tune of national anthem at an elegant flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Chancery’s Lawns. Officers and staff of the high commission along with their families were present on the occasion. Messages of president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience by political counsellors Jawad Ali and Saeed Ali, respectively. The Charge d’ Affaires paid glowing tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan who had led a peaceful democratic struggle for the creation of separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

Remembering unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the forefathers in the making of Pakistan, he said, August 14, 1947 has the utmost significance for the people of Pakistan, as on this day dream of independent and sovereign state was turned into reality.

He also lauded the dynamic role of youth, women, minorities, robust polity, national institutions, vibrant media, civil society, civil and valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their immense contributions towards progress and prosperity of the country.

He said our efforts are geared towards peace, stability, socio-economic connectivity and uplift of the people of Pakistan and the region. He further underscored that Pakistan seeks peaceful and mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours including India based on mutual respect and peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues. He said for durable peace and stability in South Asia, it is imperative to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. In the end, Independence Day cake was cut by Charge d’ Affaires along with his spouse.