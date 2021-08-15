NA panel’s proactive approach for welfare of persons with disabilities

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel has held three meetings in a short span of time to discuss the shortcomings in the facilities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and the progress made on its previous recommendations.

One session of the sub-committee of the special panel on PWDs will meet on Sep 7 to review the progress made on a host of decisions and proposals made by it in Jan 2021.

It noted that the time allotted for feedback was two weeks but unfortunately after the lapse of this timeline, the response from the concerned government department is still awaited. Therefore, the sub-committee’s convener and members have conveyed their displeasure again.

The panel wants to know the progress made on making the federal capital accessible for PWDs after the enactment of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Right to PWDs Act, 2020. How many markets, parks, factories, and official buildings in Islamabad are accessible for PWDs? The progress made by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the implementation of the Accessibility Code 2006 was called for.

Are the PWDS specifically allotted plots in the previous, ongoing and planned housing schemes by the CDA? Are the Sunday Bazaars and public toilets in Islamabad accessible to PWDS? Are the Islamabad airport and motorways leading to the capital, the CDA Hospital, the CDA’s own buildings and CDA schools accessible to PWDs?

The panel further noted that a CDA representative had informed it in its last meeting that 1,100 existing government offices and buildings were issued notices for not being PWD-friendly. The sub-committee now wants their details along with the follow-up by the CDA.

Another meeting of the parliamentary body will be held on Aug 25 to take up an elaborate agenda. It includes the special facilities provided by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to PWDs; special initiatives introduced by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for PWDs; job quota allocated to PWDs and the total number of PWDs currently serving in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training; total strength of special education, including infrastructure, faculty and yearly turnout of PWDs; budget demanded and allocated for the special education by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training; and total number of PWDs that benefited from the special education in the last five years.

The third session of the sub-committee on PWDs will be convened on Aug 24 to discuss various questions: What is the current health policy on the PWDs? How have health policies been modified after the Right to PWDs Act, 2020? What priority is given to PWDs in health reforms? What priority is given to PWDs in vaccination against Covid-19? What are the special facilities introduced by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in the Islamabad hospitals like ramps, sign boards, special parking areas, special washrooms, special desks etc? What is the accessibility status of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), being the largest public hospital of Islamabad? What are the special facilities given to the PWDs in PIMS in case of emergency as the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Islamabad does not cater to emergency cases?

The panel has been informed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination that only four PWDs are currently employed. Why is the two percent quota not observed as per the current policy and according to the directions of the Supreme Court? What efforts are being made in this regard?

Is the budget allocated to the NIRM sufficient for catering to the needs of PWDs? The NIRM was asked to provide complete details of the PWDs treated this year. The forum also sought the total number of PWDs who benefited from the Sehat Sahulat Programme (SSP) this year. The SSP was directed to furnish the total number of PWDs registered with the National Database & Registration (Nadra) and facilitated. What is the exact payment made by the federal government to the PWDs since the inception of the SSP?

The sub-committee headed by Ms. Munaza Hassan comprises members of the National Assembly Zille Huma, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, and Kishwer Zehra. It has specially invited MNAs Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Aftab Jahangir and Farrukh Khan.