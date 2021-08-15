Imran to complete his term: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Saturday categorically said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would complete its constitutional term.

There were no threats to the government from the incompetent and corrupt opposition and it had no capacity to dislodge the democratic government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had successfully completed three years of its ongoing tenure, and it was set to complete its five years.

Commenting on the popularity of Pakistan People’s Party, the minister said it had been limited to Sindh only.