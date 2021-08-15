Khattak asks Opp to work for country’s uplift

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the opposition should join hands with the government for the uplift of the country.

Addressing separate functions here, he said the opposition could not dislodge the government through unconstitutional and undemocratic ways. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan enjoyed the trust of the entire nation.

Pervez Khattak said people had rejected the ones, who looted the national wealth, in the Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir elections. He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the sacrifices rendered by our ancestors.

He said the national institutions were on the same page and the opposition leaders should wait for the 2023 general election. “The PTI government will complete its constitutional tenure,” he asserted.

He believed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost trust of the people owing to the double standards of its leaders. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the 2023 general election on the basis of its performance.

Pervez Khattak said that PDM had no proper agenda and it only wanted protection for its own leaders. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only honest leader, who has the capability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises,” he added. He said the government was committed to providing relief to the masses. “Steps are being taken to control the price-hike,” he added.