HRCP calls for protecting vulnerable citizens

LAHORE: On concluding its biannual meeting, the governing council of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed grave concern over the State’s abject failure in protecting its most vulnerable citizens.

The HRCP demanded that child protection units be revitalised and law- enforcement agencies should double up efforts in tracing and charging perpetrators of crimes against children. Violence against women and girls — most recently the murder of Noor Mukadam in Islamabad, a rape victim in Rawalpindi and at least three minors in Quetta — amounts to a femicide emergency and must be dealt with as such. The much-needed domestic violence bill was also shunted unnecessarily towards the Council of Islamic Ideology.

Religious minorities and sects remain under enormous pressure, their places of worship attacked or desecrated. The State must take prompt and concrete steps to implement the 2014 Supreme Court judgment, which provides for special police forces to protect places of worship. The government must also recognise that the Shia Hazara community remains particularly vulnerable to sectarian violence.

The HRCP was concerned at the impact of the anti-encroachment drives in Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah and Orangi areas. The provincial government must ensure that people who have lost their homes are fairly compensated and resettled. “The government must pay special attention to protecting the rights of workers and peasants, in particular, addressing the concerns of the fisherfolk community in Gwadar regarding threats to their livelihood, small farmers in the Okara farms, and coal miners working in abject conditions in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”. The HRCP is seriously concerned at the continuing lack of accountability of perpetrators in cases of enforced disappearance.

The HRCP is greatly alarmed at the extent to which freedom of expression and opinion has receded sharply, with reports of the abduction and torture of journalists becoming more common and repressive State policies making it difficult for journalists to even remain employed. “We also see the recently released government report on ‘anti-state trends’ as a deliberate attempt to malign numerous human rights defenders and journalists,” the HRCP statement said.

“The government’s increasingly authoritarian tendencies provide no room for consensus building between the State and civil society. HRCP is especially concerned by the extent to which federalism has come under strain. In the interest of giving students the right to a secular education, no province should be pressured to adopt the heavily criticised single national curriculum. “Parliamentary proceedings should not be conducted in-camera. The public has the right to know,” the HRCP concluded.