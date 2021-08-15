Turkey flood deaths rise to 51

ISTANBUL: The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey’s Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 51, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 43 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin, foreign media reported.

Nine people remained hospitalized, according to the agency.

Some residents in Kastamonu said on social media that there are hundreds more missing, a statement also made by an opposition lawmaker. But the provincial governor’s office said that reports about 250 unidentified bodies were untrue. It did not specifically address how many people could be missing in the flooding.

Rescue teams and sniffer dogs kept up the painstaking task of trying to locate residents. AFAD said 5,820 personnel, 20 rescue dogs, 20 helicopters and two search planes were at the disaster spots.

About 2,250 people were evacuated across the region amid the floods, scores of them lifted from rooftops by helicopters. Many are being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Climate scientists unequivocally say that climate change is leading to more extreme weather events as the world warms because of the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.

Experts in Turkey, however, said interference with rivers and improper construction also contributed to the massive flood damage.

Geologists say that construction narrowed the river bed and the surrounding alluvial flood plain of the Ezine stream in Kastamonu’s Bozkurt district, where the damage was most severe, from 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide to 15 meters (49 feet). Residential buildings were also built along the waterfront.