Soldier martyred, major among two hurt as

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of Pakistan Army on Saturday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while thwarting fire raid on Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle near Shahrig area of Loralai, Balochistan.

The FC troops responded promptly and killed the three terrorists, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Sharif who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in exchange of fire while Major Qasim and a soldier were injured. The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta, it added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday strongly condemned the incident of firing by terrorists on FC vehicle in Loralai, Balochistan.

In a message, the minister said such incidents would not shake the resolve of security forces to resolutely fight the menace of terrorism. He expressed deep grief over the loss of Shaheed Naik Sharif in the incident. He extended his condolence to the bereaved family.