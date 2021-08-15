11 killed in Karachi grenade attack

KARACHI: As many as 11 people, including children and women, killed, and several others wounded in a terror activity on Independence Day in Pakistan’s economical hub on Saturday night as what the law enforcement agencies believed it was a ‘hand grenade attack’.

The terrorist attack occurred when the nation was celebrating the 75th Independence Day.

Strict security measures were taken by police and Rangers across the city with enhance patrolling and snap checking following the potential threats of terrorism.

The entire day passed peacefully with no untoward incident; however, a blast was heard at around 9:30pm in the Mawach Goth area and its surrounding, alarming the law enforcement agencies. The blast was so powerful, created panic and fear in the area.

After getting information, ambulances reached the blast site and transported the casualties to Civil Hospital, Karachi. Five women, three children and three men were among the deceased while over a dozen people were wounded in the incident. A heavy contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers also reached the area and cordoned it off in order to collect the evidences. Initially, the authorities claimed that it was a cylinder explosion; however, few hours later of the incident, the police confirmed that it was not just an accidental explosion but it was a terror activity, basing on the initial report prepared by the bomb disposal squad of the Sindh police. The bomb disposal squad said that they had found pieces of a “Russian-manufactured grenade – RGD-1”.