Mazar-e-Sharif falls to Taliban

KABUL: The Taliban Saturday captured Mazar-e-Sharif, the fourth-largest city in Afghanistan, after a multipronged assault and approached the outskirts of the capital.

The Afghan government now controls two major cities — Kabul and Jalalabad — near the border with Pakistan in the east. The Joe Biden administration is getting ready for the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Mazar-e-Sharif was the Afghan government’s last northern stronghold. Security forces were seen fleeing to the Uzbekistan border. Abas Ebrahimzada, a lawmaker from the Balkh province, said Abdul Rashid Dostum and Ata Mohammad Noor, former warlords who command thousands of fighters, had fled the province and their whereabouts were unknown.

The Taliban now control about 20 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces, leaving the Western-backed government with a smattering of provinces in the center and east, as well as Kabul, international media reports.

“The Taliban have taken control of Mazar-e-Sharif,” Afzal Hadid, head of the Balkh provincial council said, adding that the city appeared to have fallen without a fight.

Soldiers abandoned their equipment and headed towards the border crossing, he said.

“All security forces have left Mazar city,” he said, though sporadic clashes were still taking place in one area outside the city centre.

Balkh lawmaker Abas Ebrahimzada said the province’s national army corps surrendered first, which prompted the pro-government militias and other forces to lose morale and give up in the face of the onslaught.

According to the lawmaker, all of the provincial installations, including the governor’s office, were now in the Taliban hands.

The Taliban have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the US is set to withdraw its last troops, raising fears of a full militant takeover.

The Taliban have made major advances in recent days, including capturing Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second- and third-largest cities.

On Saturday, the Taliban captured all of Logar province, just south of the capital, Kabul, and detained local officials, said Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province.

She said the Taliban had reached the Char Asyab district, just 11 kilometers south of Kabul. The Taliban also captured the capital of Paktika, bordering Pakistan, according to Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the province.

He said fighting broke out in Sharana early Saturday but ended after local elders intervened to negotiate a pullout. He said the governor and other officials surrendered and were on their way to Kabul.

The Taliban also took control of Maimana, the capital of northern Faryab province, said Fawzia Raoufi, a lawmaker from the province. Maimana had been under siege for a month, and Taliban fighters entered the city days ago. Security forces finally surrendered Saturday, she said.

Sayed Hussan Gerdezi, a lawmaker from the neighboring Paktia province, said the Taliban seized most of its local capital, Gardez, but that battles with government forces were still underway. The Taliban said they controlled the city.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani delivered a televised speech Saturday, his first public appearance since the recent Taliban gains.

President Ashraf Ghani is resisting calls to resign as his political allies melt away and his military proves unable or unwilling to stop the Taliban’s advance across the country.

Across the country, as provincial capitals fell to the advancing Taliban militants, Ghani’s political allies have faded or capitulated. Ghani, in a televised address Saturday, told the country he was in “urgent talks” with local leaders and international partners.

“As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence, and displacement of my people,” Ghani said.

“Re-integration of the security and defense forces is our priority, and serious measures are being taken in this regard.”

Despite reports that Afghan forces were barely resisting the Taliban onslaught in some cities, Ghani continued, “I appreciate the courage of the Afghan security and defense forces who have a strong spirit for defending their people and their country.”

He vowed not to give up the “achievements” of the 20 years since the US toppled the Taliban after the 9/11 attacks.

Qatar Saturday called on the Taliban to adopt a ceasefire and reduce escalation.

“During their meeting with the Taliban leaders, the minister of foreign affairs urged the Taliban to reduce escalation and adopt a ceasefire, which would contribute to accelerating efforts to reach a comprehensive political settlement that would guarantee a prosperous future for the government and people of Afghanistan,” the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

It is the clearest call to date from Qatar, which hosts the Taliban’s political office, for the Taliban to halt their lightning advance across Afghanistan.

American troops have begun flying in to Kabul to help in the evacuation of embassy personnel and other civilians, the Pentagon said.

Two battalions of Marines and an infantry battalion will arrive in Kabul by Sunday evening, involving about 3000 troops. An infantry brigade combat team will move to Kuwait to act as a quick reaction force for security in Kabul if needed.

Britain and several other Western nations are also sending troops as resistance from Afghan government forces crumbles and fears grow that an assault on Kabul could be just days away.

Germany’s army is also preparing to get their embassy staff in Kabul as well as Afghan helpers out of Afghanistan as Taliban fighters take over more parts of the country, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

“It’s now our top priority that we bring those worthy of our protection to Germany,” defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a statement, adding that the operation would be mandated by parliament.

Bundeswehr forces were ready and would be deployed as soon as possible.

Some embassies have begun to burn sensitive material ahead of evacuating, diplomats said.

Many people in Kabul are stocking up on rice and other food as well as first aid, residents said.

Visa applications at embassies were running in tens of thousands, officials said, and Washington was asking countries to temporarily house Afghans who worked for the US government.

Some 400,000 civilians have been forced from their homes this year, 250,000 of them since May.