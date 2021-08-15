‘Two cops being probed for sexual assault of woman’

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Asif Bahadur has ordered an inquiry against two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a woman in Balakot tehsil.

The main culprit, said to be a watchman Mohammad Mujeeb, was already arrested by the police earlier this week.

The woman, who had fled her house after developing differences with her in-laws in the Bangian area of Balakot, later lodged an FIR stating that the watchman sexually assaulted her for three days consecutively after the ASIs handed her over to him.

“We have to ascertain why the under-inquiry ASIs Mohammad Amjid and Mohammad Hameed handed the woman over to the watchman, instead of handing her over to her husband/in-laws,” Bahadur said.