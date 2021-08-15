NCOC places 15 countries in Category C

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday placed 15 countries in Category C list based on the rapid spread of the epidemic, increasing positive cases on a daily basis and low vaccination rates.

The NCOC meeting took detailed stock of current situation of coronavirus pandemic around the world. The following countries were placed in Category C based on rampant disease prevalence and low vaccination: Bangladesh, Ecuador, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, South Africa, Thailand and Tunisia.

The forum decided that COVID-19 testing protocols would be applicable to every passenger arriving from all categories of countries.

The forum also decided that Pakistanis traveling to Category C countries on short-term visas would be allowed to return without any hindrance. "All countries except Category C are placed in Category B.

The revised list is implemented immediately with all relevant protocols," the forum said. The Forum announced that the review on this policy would be held on September 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, NCOC in collaboration with Nadra has launched ‘Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App.’ NCOC in a Tweet said that the vaccination app a digital wallet will be used for COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

As many 73 people died and 4,786 persons tested positive due to corona virus during last 24 hours in the country.

According to NCOC latest data the tally of positive cases has climbed to 10,94,699 while the fatalities have surged to 24,339 in the country. The 59,136 corona tests were conducted and 4,786 among them came out positive. The positivity ratio stands at 8.09, while, the 983,754 patients have recovered so far.