Kane’s future hangs over Tottenham and City

LONDON: Manchester City’s defence of the Premier League title gets underway today (Sunday) away to Tottenham with both clubs still in limbo over the future of Harry Kane.

The England captain returned to training with his Spurs teammates for the first time on Friday after arriving back late from his holidays in the United States and then having to quarantine.

Kane has made no secret of his desire to leave his boyhood club with City the obvious destination as they seek a successor to all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who has departed Manchester for Barcelona.

However, Kane’s decision to sign a six-year contract in 2018 has backfired with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy set to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million Premier League record City spent on Jack Grealish earlier this month.

“Harry is an exceptional, extraordinary striker. There are no doubts about that. Of course we are very interested,” City boss Pep Guardiola said last week. “But he is a Tottenham player. If they don’t want to negotiate there is nothing more to say. If they want it, we will try.”

Kane claimed his third Premier League Golden Boot last season to go with the same accolade for finishing top scorer at the 2018 World Cup. But England’s heartbreaking defeat on penalties to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 means at 28, he is still waiting for the first trophy of his career. Tottenham seem further than ever from matching his ambitions. Spurs find themselves out of the Champions League for the second consecutive season, instead facing a qualifier later this week just to reach the group stages of the new Europa Conference League.