Vaccines are safe

This is the second time that Independence Day was celebrated in a simple manner. Schools remained closed, and there were no August 14 functions. This was because the fourth wave of the coronavirus is still wreaking havoc across the country. Some medical experts have said that when it comes to critically ill patients, the number of unvaccinated people is higher. This is heartbreaking. The government has taken every step to ensure that vaccines are available at every vaccination centre. In Karachi, after the city witnessed a surge in the number of people waiting to get vaccinated, the government ordered at least four vaccination centres to remain open 24 hours. Still, there are people who are unwilling to get vaccinated.

We cannot return to normalcy if people don’t trust in science. Almost every country, where the Delta variant turned everything upside down, has revealed that the number of fully vaccinated people with Covid-19 is low. Everyone should listen to what the experts are saying.

Kamran Shah

Lahore