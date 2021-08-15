One FC man martyred, three terrorists killed in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Three terrorists were killed as FC troops responded to a terrorist fire raid on an FC Balochistan vehicle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday. One soldier embraced martyrdom in the exchange of fire.

“Terrorist fire raid on FC Balochistan vehicle near Shahrig, Loralai, Balochistan. FC troops responded promptly and killed three terrorists,” the ISPR said. In the exchange of fire, Naik Sharif embraced Shahadat while Maj Qasim and a soldier were injured. The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta, ISPR said.