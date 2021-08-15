Police have ‘questions to answer on Plymouth mass shootings’

LONDON: Labour says police have questions to answer over how a gunman obtained a firearms licence and went on a rampage as more tributes poured in for the victims of the killing spree.

Sir Keir Starmer also said there may need to be a review of gun laws in the wake of Jake Davison shooting dead five people in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself.

The Labour leader welcomed the launch of the investigation into how Davison had his gun licence returned after it was previously removed, but said the case raised wider issues. “I think there are wider questions. “How on earth did he get a gun licence in the first place? “What back-up checks were done?” he added.

“I am glad there is the investigation already into why the licence was returned.

“I do think there are wider questions here and that could involve a review of the gun licensing laws because there are other questions here that urgently need to be addressed.”

His comments come as Home Secretary Priti Patel paid her respects to the victims of the mass shooting in Keyham by placing a floral tribute near to the scene. Ms Patel, who was joined on her visit on Saturday by Devon and Cornwall Police chief constable Shaun Sawyer and local Labour MP Luke Pollard, then spoke to members of the local neighbourhood watch team.

Speaking at a park nearby she said: “It’s tragic beyond words, really, really tragic, for a range of reasons, and obviously for those involved.”

Hundreds of people attended a candle-lit vigil close to where the incident on Friday night in an outpouring of grief for the victims.

Meanwhile, a probe is under way into Davison’s possession of a shotgun and a firearms licence, which were returned to him after being removed at the end of last year.