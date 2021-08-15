Independence Day celebrated with fervour

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day across the country on Saturday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of events to highlight the sacrifices of national heroes and forefathers for acquiring a separate homeland.

Independence Day started with a long held tradition of 31-gun salute at the federal capital and 21-gun salute at the provincial capitals. Prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and also for the liberation of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from Indian subjugation.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the federal capital and all provincial capitals, divisional and district levels. Guard change ceremonies were also held at Mazar-e-Quaid and Mazar-e-Iqbal.

August 14 is celebrated with great fanfare as an official national holiday in Pakistan. People rode motorcycles and cars with flags strapped on them and entered into races. Many also painted their faces with the green and white of the Pakistan flag.

The people of IIOJK also celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day, according to the Kashmir Media Service. Pakistani flags were raised in Srinagar, Khanqah-e-Moallah and other areas to express their love for Pakistan at the stroke of midnight on August 14. They raised pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans vociferously. Kashmiris will mark India’s independence day today as a “black day”.

In his message to the nation, President Arif Alvi said Pakistani nation had always faced challenges and ordeals with unmatched sacrifices, unity and determination, and on the basis of intellectual capabilities, it was fast emerging as one of the most successful nations in the world.

Addressing the national flag-hoisting ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to mark Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day, the President said owing to the string of successes achieved by the nation on different occasions, its future course is very bright and promising. “Our past, present and future will set the course for the destination ahead,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, meanwhile, urged the youth to develop three characteristics of “truth, justice and valour” as enunciated by Allama Iqbal in his poetry. The Prime Minister posted his message on Twitter. “My message on Independence Day especially for our youth. These three characteristics — truth, justice and valour — transform ordinary human beings into great ones,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also quoted a couplet from the topic ‘Tulu-e-Islam’ in Allama Iqbal’s famous poetic collection Bang-e-Dara. “Read again the lesson of truth, of justice and valour! You will be asked to perform the task of leading the whole world,” the English translation said.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring efforts for carving out a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

In his message, he said Pakistan is the ultimate destination and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and they had been struggling to liberate occupied Kashmir from Indian clutches and accession of the entire state to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan is ideologically and geographically incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmiri people had already linked their destiny with Pakistan. Awards were also handed out on Saturday. President Alvi conferred military awards to officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. The awards granted were two Sitara-i-Basalat, 61 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 42 Imtiazi Asnad, 70 Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Cards, 22 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 106 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 128 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Separately, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi honoured 25 overseas Pakistanis under the 2nd edition of the Foreign Minister’s Honours List. This is part of his initiative to reach out to overseas Pakistanis.

The first edition (2020) honoured Overseas Pakistanis for contributing to combating the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s theme was about acknowledging outstanding young Pakistanis from across the globe, the “Leaders under 40”.

The awardees were selected for their professional leadership with a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance in the fields of community service, science and innovation, entrepreneurship, sports and arts and culture.