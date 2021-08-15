Saplings planted at police installations

PESHAWAR: Policemen across the province planted saplings in police stations and offices in connection with the Independence Day.

Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari had directed the plantation drive on August 14 in connection with the Independence Day.

An official said the Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations Yasir Afridi planted a sapling at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. Other officers planted trees in their offices and police stations.

Meanwhile, IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari visited the Police Command and Control Centre, established at Sharqi Police Station, to review security arrangements for Muharram. The IGP visited all the sections of the command center and appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Police to ensure peaceful conduct of Muharram.

CCPO Abbas Ahsan briefed the IGP about live monitoring of the processions from the command and control center. He explained the routes of processions to the IGP with help of maps.

The IGP said that the provision of security is the prime responsibility of police, and the KP police will leave no stone unturned to ensure peace and tranquillity during Ashura Muharram. The IGP lauded the level of preparedness of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and its coordination with other law-enforcement agencies. He emphasised on the benefits of intelligence-based operations against terrorists and anti-social elements, and asked the police officers to continue the practice with the same zeal.