Landslides block KKH in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked at various places and many houses collapsed in landslides in Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

“The Frontier Works Organisation has moved the machinery to blocked areas on KKH and I am optimistic this strategically important artery will be cleared to traffic on Sunday morning,” District Police Officer Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon told reporters.

The rain, which lashed Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts for many hours continuously, blocked KKH at Shatan Pari, Qadirabad and other areas.

The passengers stranded in vehicles on both sides of the road in long queues after the rain-triggered landslides.