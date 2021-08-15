PSP to hold rally against PDM if alliance does not raise Karachi issues

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday warned the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s key leaders, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, that if they did not raise their concerns against the atrocities of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh, particularly Karachi and Hyderabad, the PSP would hold a rally against them.

He said the failure of the PDM leaders to condemn the PPP’s rule in Sindh would make it evident that the movement’s goal was only to usurp power and it had no intention to serve the public.

He made these remarks while addressing an Independence Day function at Five Star Chowrangi in District Central.

The PDM has announced holding an anti-federal government rally on August 29 in Karachi.

“If Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman did not raise their voices in that rally against the tyranny of the PPP, then PSP will respond to the PDM by holding a grand public power show at the same venue,” Kamal said.

The PSP chief questioned how the people could celebrate freedom even after 74 years when the oppressive and prejudiced ruling elite was not ready to provide drinking water, medicine, education, employment and transport facilities to the people.

“The goals for which our forefathers sacrificed have not yet been achieved. Before independence, restrictions used to be imposed on public rights, not on Masajid and Imambarghas,” he said. “Our elders did not make sacrifices to turn the country into Zardari’s dynasty.”

He added that in order to make the dream of the Quaid-e-Azam and Iqbal come true, a generation must be ready to render sacrifices.