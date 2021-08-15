Azadi Food Festival held to mark I-Day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) organised the daylong “Azadi Food Festival” at University Town Club (Ladies Club) here.

The event featured various activities including cooking competition and entertainment activities for children. Food stalls and nutrition clinics were also set up at the festival. Minister for Food Atif Khan inaugurated the event by cutting a cake to mark the Independence Day.

Addressing the function, the minister said the aim of the event was to create awareness among people about food safety and hygiene.

He said the authority had introduced reforms to promote food safety and hygiene. Atif Khan said funds had been allocated to establish mobile laboratories at divisional level to be operational within three months. He said food samples would be tested at mobile labs during inspection.

The minister said the government was working to digitalise the food authority to ensure transparency in the system. He said the habitual violators would be punished with imprisonment and heavy fines.

Secretary Food Khushal Khan and Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shahrukh Ali Khan also attended the event. Shahrukh Ali said the event was organised to promote safe and quality food.

He said many people participated in the cooking competition, adding that the winners were awarded with cash prizes. He said various food stalls were set up by restaurants at the festival.

He said useful tips were also given to the citizens at the nutrition clinic at the event.