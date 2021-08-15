Conspiracies against country to fail: minister

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri on Saturday said our ancestors rendered matchless sacrifices to win freedom from the British Raj and the conspiracies against the country would fail.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the Independence Day in Nekikhel village, he said the tribal people laid down their lives for the sake of the country.

Thousands of residents witnessed the opening ceremony of the flag which was painted at the hilltop.

It took 15 days to paint the 150,000-feet long flag to complete at a cost of Rs0.5 million.

The officials from the Frontier Corps and civil servants attended the ceremony.

“Those who are conspiring against our country and supporting anti-Pakistan elements will face defeat,” Qadri said. He said tribal people were loyal to Pakistan. He said tribal people would stand side by side with the security forces to defend its geographical boundaries.

Meanwhile, Independence Day celebrations were also held at various schools, police stations and other government offices in Landikotal.