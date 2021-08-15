Independence Day marked across KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday. Special prayers were offered at mosques throughout the province for peace, integrity and solidarity of the country.

In the provincial capital, all the major public and private buildings were decorated with special lights and national flags were seen hoisting atop houses.

The youth had decorated their vehicles and bikes in connection with the day. The youth also staged bike and car rallies in the city to mark the day.

An unprecedented display of fireworks was held at the Qayyum Stadium as soon as the clocks hit 12.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan hoisted the national flag at the Chief Minister’s House.

A contingent of police saluted the national flag. Provincial minister Anwar Zeb and Special Assistant to Chief Minister Kamran Bangash, Acting Chief Secretary, Zafar Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud, CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan and other government functionaries attended the event.

The chief minister congratulated the nation and said, “August 14 is a day to reaffirm our commitment to our country and play our individual and collective role for its progress and prosperity as per the vision of our forefathers.”

He added that undoubtedly, independence was a great blessing and we, as a nation, owed our independence to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and it was an occasion to pay tribute to them. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The chamber president Sherbaz Bilour hoisted the national flag in the building of the chamber house.

A colourful ceremony was held at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in which apart from flag- hoisting ceremony, the students of different institutions performed the national anthem and presented tableau, national songs and skits. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) also celebrated Independence Day. Secretary IC&TE-KP and Chairman BoD-KPEZDMC Humayun Khan was the chief guest.

He also participated in the tree plantation drive to promote Green Industrialisation in KP.

The Independence Day was marked in Mardan with national zeal and fervour as several functions, flag-hoisting ceremonies and rallies were held throughout the district. The main event was organised at the commissioner office. Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah was chief guest and hoisted the national flag in the lawn of the commissioner officer.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that a general parade was held, led by DPO Zahidullah Khan, at Mardan Police Lines. The national flag was hoisted and prayers offered for the sovereignty and prosperity of the country. In Swabi, Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm.

A colourful function was held at the auditorium lawn of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute. Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad Khan Pro-Rector, academics, was chief guest at the flag-hoisting ceremony. The gathering was also graced by faculty members, staff and students.

In the district headquarters, a flag-hosting ceremony was held at the memorial of martyrs at Shahmasoor Police Lines, which was attended by Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Shahram Khan Tarakai, Abdul Karim, advisor to Chief Minister on industry, DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan and other officials.

The Independence Day celebrations and rallies in Lakki Marwat district began in the morning with flag-hoisting at various places and prayers for the stability and development of the country.

The district police provided full-proof security to all the programmes and all the station house officers and other officials were present in the field.

DPO Lakki Marwat Imran Khan also conducted security checks at various places and commended the soldiers on duty. The Independence Day was also marked with great enthusiasm in the upper parts of Hazara division.

Special Assistant to CM Syed Ahmad Hussain Shah, MPA Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan and DPO Asif Bahadur hoisted the flag at a ceremony in Mansehra.

A car rally, which was held to mark the day, was led by the Saibaan Development organisations’ CEO Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi. The flag-hoisted ceremony was held in Bassal area of Kaghan valley where the chairman of hoteliers association Hussain Deen waved the national flag to mark the day. The ceremony was attended by tourists and personnel of the elite force.

In Haripur, the flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the office of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioners of Khanpur and Ghazi, University of Haripur and some private educational institutions of the city. The officials of district administration, education department, lawyers and members of civil society participated in the ceremonies on this occasion. To mark the day, the students of different government and private educational institutions presented national songs.

Senator Pir Sabir Shah was guest of honor at Ishq-e-Pakistan seminar that was organised by the administration of Sir Syed School and College Haripur. The Independence Day was celebrated across Khyber district with traditional zeal and fervor.

Colorful ceremonies and events were arranged in Bara Bazaar to mark the occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Bara Siyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Bara president Ali Muhammad and others highlighted the sacrifices of the tribal people and others. Events were also held in Nowshera, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Hangu, Kurram and other districts.