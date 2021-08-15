Baghdad without water after ‘attack’ on power grid

BAGHDAD: Baghdad’s west has been cut off from the city’s water network after the Islamic State group attacked an electricity pylon powering a pumping station, authorities and residents said on Saturday.

Unclaimed attacks on Iraq’s electricity network have been increasing since the start of summer, at a time when the country is facing severe power shortages.

Authorities normally accuse "terrorists" of being behind the attacks, without identifying a particular group.

But the Iraqi army said in a statement on Saturday that IS jihadists were behind an "attack" Friday on a pylon in Tarmiya, north of the capital.

The pylon supplies the Tarmiya pumping station which serves Karkh, the city’s west and home to several million people.

Baghdad announced victory over the Islamic State jihadist group in 2017, though troops continue to fight sleeper cells.

Residents of Karkh told AFP on Saturday that water had been cut off since the day before. "We don’t have much water in our tank and we’re afraid this cut will be prolonged," a Karkh resident told AFP, declining to be identified.

Many Baghdad residents have installed their own water tanks, as persistent power cuts make Iraq’s daily water distribution erratic.

Municipal authorities urged residents to ration tank water usage until the pylon has been repaired and the situation "returns to normal".

Since the start of the summer, authorities have reported the damage or destruction of some 60 electricity pylons across the country, mostly in desert regions.