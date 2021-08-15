Book reveals ‘how personal grudges leave diplomacy in disarray, hurt state interests’

Ambassador Abdul Basit’s first book, “Hostility A Diplomat’s Diary on Pakistan-India Relations and More”, published by Lightstone Publishers which just hit the bookshops.

It was like going back in time when chapter after chapter tallied with my hand written notes over decades which had been published in local and foreign newspapers.

It goes to the credit of ‘The News’ that a report filed by me also makes it way into the book which investigates as to why despite the prime minister’s directives, the Foreign Office conspired and he was not given the office of the Foreign Secretary.

Abdul Basit gives us an inside and transparent view of the workings of the Foreign Office, which is very rare. How grouping existed in the Foreign Office, how deserving diplomats were sidelined, and how he himself was caught in the eye of the storm the moment he came into the limelight as one of the most outstanding spokespersons at the Foreign Office, and remained unruffled in face of even some very harsh questions.

“‘Hostility’ is not only about hostility between Pak and India but will also divulge how non-professionalism and personal grudges leave the art of diplomacy in disarray and, in turn, hurt state interests”, he writes.

Also interesting is how the writer has now proven with facts, figures and documents how former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suddenly went soft on bilateral relations with India prompting even the Army Chief and DG ISI to question Basit as to why Nawaz Sharif had not mentioned Kashmir while in Delhi during Prime Minister Modi’s oath taking ceremony.

“But I can at least claim that this work is an honest effort that tries to capture the essence of Pakistan India relations during the period I have served in New Delhi”, he notes.

Then Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir, the writer notes was not in favour of his working as a spokesperson, and as soon as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi resigned after the Raymond Davos episode (which many said was cause he wanted to support GHQ against the PPP government) Bashir sacked Basit before Hina Rabbani Khar moved in to replace Qureshi.

In October 2013, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif decided to replace the Foreign Secretary with Abdul Basit who was then serving as Ambassador to Germany.

Basit had no clue and it was an Indian diplomat Sujatha Singh who later became Foreign Secretary, who informed Basit that he was being nominated as the new Foreign Secretary.

“I was caught totally unaware showing how good Indian intelligence was”, says Basit.

“I got a call from Syed Tariq Fatemi, SAPM, to reach Islamabad immediately as the Prime Minister wanted to see me. Don’t worry its something good”, he told Basit who was totally shocked.

Basit said to confirm he phoned Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani who was equally surprised and said he would check. This goes to show how disoriented the Foreign Office can be when the SAPM and Foreign Secretary do not share notes.

“I called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the call was for twenty minutes in which Fatemi was also present with Sharif saying he had decided that I would be the new Foreign Secretary”, Basit recalls.

At the time Basit was in Grade 21 and it was taken for granted that after the Prime Minister’s orders, the Foreign Office would move quickly and notify him to Grade 22.

“Jillani sent a fax message on Oct 25 to Berlin, the copy in annexure, and said I have moved a summary to formalise your appointment as Foreign Secretary”.

But suddenly on Nov 28 Jillani called and said to postpone arrival to Islamabad.

It was clear that a conspiracy was afoot with the Foreign Secretary not moving Basit to Grade 22, with Foreign Office saying that there was no place for another officer in that grade.

Consequently Aizaz Chowdhury was promoted and notified as Foreign Secretary, while Basit was promoted to Grade 22 in September 2014 and posted as High Commissioner to New Delhi.

But the real workings or non-workings of the Foreign Office are revealed by the writer when Foreign Secretary refused to take him into confidence and many times it were Indians who were informing him about Indo-Pak relations.

The most striking chapters of ‘Hostility’ is the change in Indo Pak ties where Nawaz Sharif was reasons known best to him initiated a policy to go ‘soft’ of India.

Shocking for Basit was when the Foreign Office kept him in the dark about the acceptance of Nawaz Sharif to attend the oath taking ceremony of Modi in Delhi.

It was Sajjan Jindal an Indian national and close friend of Nawaz Sharif who telephoned Basit from Tanzania and told him that Nawaz Sharif would be attending the May 26 ceremony.

As Basit made inroads into the Indian media and travelled across the country meeting a cross section of Indians, his every meeting was highlighted in the Indian media.

But this did not sit well with Foreign Secretary Aizaz who called to specifically tell him to scale down his media activities as recommended by Nawaz Sharif.

“In his meeting with Modi, our prime minister was too soft and unnecessarily accommodative and did not even raise the issue of Kashmir”, notes Basit at the bilateral meeting after the oath taking ceremony.

In fact when he met with COAS Raheel Sharif and ISI Chief Zaheerul Islam on return to Islamabad and briefed them about the prime minister’s visit, they asked whether there was any specific reason the PM did not mention Kashmir in the Indian media press conference.

“I sort of parried the question by saying that perhaps the PM had thought of not spoiling the atmospherics since he had gone to New Delhi primarily for Modi’s inauguration and not a bilateral meeting”, writes Basit.

Even letters from Nawaz Sharif to Modi were not given to Basit but instead were given by the Foreign Secretary to the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad.

“For MOFA the Pak HC in Delhi did not exist. Foreign office had decided to work through Indian HC and not me”, writes Basit.

Another time Sartaj Aziz embarrassed his own High Commissioner in Delhi while telling NDTV on September 28, that Abdul Basit should not have met the Hurriyat leaders before the Foreign Secretary level talks as this was “perhaps not totally right”, which had led to cancellation of Foreign Secretary talks. India had reacted strongly to Basit’s meeting which was a tradition and nothing new.

“At another time Sushma Swaraj after a meeting with Nawaz Sharif of Dec 9, the Indian Foreign Minister did not want Kashmir mentioned in the joint statement. Our side failed to protect Pakistan’s principled position and like the UFA joint statement our side was yet again inveigled into diluting our national positions on Kashmir and Mumbai .At the end India got what it had wanted and got it rather easily” recalls Basit.

Irony was that Sharif was overly inclined to pander to India unilaterally and unconditionally and as the High Commissioner he would easily assess that this approach was untenable as India was not prepared to have talks on Kashmir.

“After Pathankot attack the PIA office was vandalised and we got message that PM has said there should no statement against the Indian government on the PIA issue,” says Basit.

Of interest and revealing is the last meeting between then NSA’s Ajit Doval and Lt Gen (r) Naser Janjua in Moscow immediately after the Pathankot attack from Pakistan as acknowledged by Sartaj Aziz.

“Doval gave a veiled threat to Janjua even alleging that the ISI was behind the attack and said that Pakistan must understand that the cost of enmity with India could be very high for Pakistan”, notes Basit.

The writer says he was surprised that Janjua in the same meeting told Doval that Pakistan could provide India overland access to Afghanistan, Central Asia and Gwadar subject to improvement in bilateral environment and the resumption of bilateral talks.

Finally, Basit says that he thought to continue serving in India in that unhelpful environment where he was being scuttled by his colleagues for whatever reasons made no sense, as this was not about him but Pakistan.

Also he could not serve under the new Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua who was junior to him, so he resigned prematurely.