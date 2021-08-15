ICC pledging to work for motherland

Islamabad : The Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) held here on Saturday a befitting event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the country.

A gathering of the notables passed a unanimous resolution on the occasion, pledging to work for the betterment of the motherland. It was chaired by the ICC’s President Syed M. Siddiq Hasan. National flag was hoisted and a cake was cut on the occasion to mark the event in a magnificent manner.

While praying for the integrity and solidarity of the country, the participants shared their views on the occasion about the significance of the Day.

The resolution says, the independence was achieved after countless sacrifices of their ancestors. We pledge to stand by the principles and guidelines laid down by father of the nation, Quaid i Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“With our devotion, dedication and sincerity, we would be able to realize the dreams, sacrifices and aspirations of our fore fathers for a united and strong Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment for a prosperous and corruption free Pakistan,” the resolution added.