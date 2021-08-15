QAU celebrates 75th Independence Day

Islamabad : A national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) here on Friday.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University hoisted the flag and congratulated the participants on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day. Addressing the audience Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor reiterates the pledge to follow the footsteps of the Quaid-i-Azam, the founder of the nation.

He said, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ruled for a short period but laid down all the guiding principles of the state.

He said Quaid was so keen on the promotion of education that he donated a major share from his inheritance to the educational institutions of Pakistan.

Quaid-i-Azam University Vice-Chancellor urged the youth to follow the principles of Quaid for building Pakistan according to his vision and conviction. Deans of the faculties, staff, and senior faculty members attended the ceremony.