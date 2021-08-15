People are talking about

— the great news that Justice Ayesha Malik is expected to become the first woman judge to be elevated to the Supreme Court and how open minded citizens across Pakistan are celebrating. People say it’s great news for all the women of Pakistan as another glass ceiling has been broken with her elevation, as not only is she the first female to hold this position but she is a phenomenal person and deserves to be a part of the apex court!

— the fact that government employees often misuse property like vehicles etc: meant for the public’s convenience and how this trend needs to be discouraged by the highest authority of the relevant department, unless he himself is involved in it, then the ministry should step in and oversee what’s happening. People say corruption does not mean only taking graft money, misuse of government property also falls under the same category.

— the growing trend in the bureaucratic cadre for going in for dog breeding because it is such a lucrative business, especially since they live in spacious residences. People say it’s all very well to have a hobby but not at the expense of their duties but rising complaints by the public in the press indicate that this is not the case, so the fact that their perks and privileges come with public money should give them food for thought.

— the venue of the wedding ceremony of the grandson of former PM Nawaz Sharif which is a swanky 5-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge, one of the most expensive hotels in Britain. People say it is quite mind boggling that rich politicians of a poor country can spend so much on the marriages of their children and be quite unmindful of the poverty of the majority of citizens they ask to vote them in to power.

— how in the overpopulated city of Karachi, there are hardly any spaces left for children to play and indulge in activities that are important for their growth and physical as well as mental health. People say as a result, children play in the streets, which is dangerous, so the provincial government, which is always claiming how much it has done for its citizens, would do well to ensure the availability of at least one playground in every area of the city.

— how PM Imran Khan’s recent visit to KP and his visit to the cancer hospital in Peshawar to mark the completion of the project went completely unnoticed though attention from around the world was shown when he first embarked on building a cancer hospital. People say the institution showed that people can set aside their differences and come together for the sake of humanity.

— the death of a nine-year-old girl after she received burns when a fire cracker she was playing with exploded in an underprivileged area of Rawalpindi because it is mainly in these areas that unscrupulous shopkeepers sell these dangerous products. People say even though the government imposed a ban on selling, storage and playing with fire crackers, their sale and purchase continues and what is the use of imposing bans when authorities do not have the will to implement it. — I.H.