AAUR celebrates I-Day

Rawalpindi: Independence Day celebrated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Saturday by organising a mega-plantation drive, cake-cutting and flag hoisting ceremony at its campus.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof.Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, Registrar Aqeel Sultan, other administrative officers, heads of various faculties and departments, employees and children participated in the event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaman congratulated the university employees and students on celebrating the Independence Day. He asked them to work hard with honesty and dedication for the progress of the university and the country.

He urged the participants to stay united in order to meet all the challenges, being faced by the country. To celebrate Independence Day a cake cutting ceremony was held and special prayers were also offered for the prosperity & solidarity of the country especially for Kashmir.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the university buildings had been illuminated and the campus was decorated with Pakistani flags, and lights.