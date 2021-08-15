Independence Day ceremony held at NUML

Islamabad: A flag hoisting ceremony was held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Rawalpindi branch to mark the 75th Independence Day of the motherland.

Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (r) Muhammad Ibrahim hoisted the National Flag at the academic block of the varsity while Dean, HoDs of various departments, officers and other staff of the NUML Rawalpindi Branch were also present.

National anthem was also played on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Pro Rector NUML Rawalpindi Brig (r) Muhammad Ibrahim felicitated the whole staff on Independence Day and highlighted the vision of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.