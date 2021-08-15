Flag hoisting held at Central Police office

Islamabad: A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Central Police office here as the police also joined the nation in Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag.

Other senior police officers were also present on the occasion.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Islamabad police presented the Guard of Honour.

Addressing the participants of the ceremony, IG Islamabad paid homage to the personnel for maintaining law and order and ensuring security and safety for the life and property of the citizens. He said that the day belongs to the personnel who sacrificed their lives and those playing their part in securing the lives of the people.

He said the force was determined to secure lives and property of the people and many sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He acknowledged the situation and hardships in which the personnel were performing their duty and expected that the personnel would continue with the same spirit.