‘Pakistan experienced high income, wealth inequality’

Islamabad : UNDP Pakistan hosted the second webinar of its Pakistan Inequality Debate series here on Friday. These webinars are being held to discuss the findings of the Pakistan National Human Development Report (NHDR) 2020: The Three Ps of Inequality: Power, People, and Policy which was launched by Pakistan’s Prime MinisterImran Khan in April this year.

The webinar began with a plenary session, entitled “Policy as a Driver of Inequality: Centering People for Inclusive Policy”, addressing the Report’s emphasis on Policy. The session included Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety as the Chief Guest; Mr. Knut Ostby, Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan; and former Federal Minister and NHDR 2020 lead author Dr. Hafiz Pasha.

The panellists for the session included Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, Karandaaz and the Pakistan Stock Exchange; Dr. Abid Suleri, Executive Director, SDPI; and feminist researcher Dr. Saba Gul Khattak.