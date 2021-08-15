Plantation drive at H-9 College

Islamabad : The Islamabad Model College for Boys, H-9, has launched a plantation

campaign in collaboration with the Comsats University Islamabad, under the umbrella of the Federal Directorate of Education to make its campus

more environmental friendly. As many as 1,000 fruit plants and ornamental trees were planted on campus.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram was the chief guest of the occasion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan, Director General of the FDE Dr. Ikram Ali Malik and registrar of the COMSATS University Islamabad Dr Sajjad Madani attended the event.

Teaching faculty, non-teaching staff of the college and Principals of various colleges attended the ceremony.

Principal Professor Javaid Iqbal Mughal said 1,000 fruit plants of oranges, apricots, plums, guava and lemons as well as ornamental trees of jacaranda had been planted in the campus.

“This grand orchard project is unprecedented in educational institutions of Islamabad. This model project will be extended to other educational institutions of ICT in future," he said.