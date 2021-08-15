Flag hoisting at SZABMU

Islamabad : A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) main campus here on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor of SZABMU Prof. Dr. Tanvir Khaliq, along with Registrar Prof. Dr. Faramanullah Khan, senior university officials, and faculty and students of the School of Dentistry were present at the event.

Addressing the ceremony. Prof. Tanvir said, “We, as a nation, have advanced positively in many fields but our foremost success is advancement and value added reserach in the field of medcine and constructive growth on medical eductaion during last 75 years.” He said, it was Allama Iqbal’s dream and Quaid-e-Azam’s valour that resulted in the creation of Pakistan.

Commenting on the university’s almost seven-year performance, Prof. Tanvir said, SZABMU is the only public sector medical university of the federal government which is successfully undergoing COVID-19 vaccine trails with its Chinese counterparts and is also being reflected in various international health forums due to its contributions in health and medical education.”

The VC later planted trees along with faculty members and students. An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held within the main compound of SZABMU. The national anthem was aired and prayers were held for the future of the country.