Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony held in Ukraine

Islamabad : The Embassy of Pakistan in Kyiv (Ukraine) organised the 75th Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

The ceremony began with recitation of the Holy Qur’an. The national anthem was played and Ambassador Dr. Noel I. Khokhar hoisted the national flag. The messages of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on this occasion, says a press release.

In his remarks, Ambassador Dr. Noel I. Khokhar while felicitating everyone on Independence Day of Pakistan said that our forefathers made great sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan with the purpose to provide a place where everyone’s religious, cultural and social values are safeguarded. We must continue our journey and effort to realise this dream of our forefathers to make Pakistan a truly independent and progressive country. To achieve this end, we must follow the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The present government of Pakistan has stated its policy transition from geo-politics to geo-economics. Pakistan is pursuing an economy centered policy which aims at economic development, regional connectivity and prosperity for the whole region. China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a major pillar and driver of this policy. The purpose is to make Pakistan a country which plays its due role for global peace, stability and security.

The ambassador expressed that due to the great sacrifices rendered by valiant sons of the soil, Pakistan has made a tremendous transition from terrorism to tourism. On this day, we pay rich tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard their motherland, Pakistan. Pakistan is also playing its due role to promote peace in Afghanistan. Pakistan is working with regional and international powers and neighbors to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan believes that a true peace in Afghanistan could be achieved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political settlement only.

The Ambassador added that while we celebrate Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who are being subjected to the worst human rights violations by the Indian Occupation Forces especially for the last two years. Pakistan is raising the issue of suppression and oppression of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian Forces at all international forums including the United Nations. Pakistan will continue to provide its moral diplomatic and political support to the people of IIOJK in their just struggle for self-determination.