College teachers raise time scale issue

Islamabad : A delegation of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) called on joint secretary (education) of the federal education ministry Muhammad Farooq and discussed with him various issues related to the teachers of the federal government colleges.

The visitors included Professor Tahir Mahmood, Ayesha Kiran and Zelih Huma.

They told the JS (education) about the issues of creation of posts of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3 and I-14/3, award of the Higher Time Scale to teachers regularised through the cabinet's sub-committee and revision of four-tier formula on the pattern of provinces like Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The JS assured the representatives that the issues related to teachers and institutions would be resolved on priority basis.