Campaign to plant trees

Sunday, Aug 15, 2021
Islamabad : The environmentalists have launched a campaign urging every citizen of Pakistan to plant a tree on August 14 to mark the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

According to the details, various non-governmental organizations, environmentalists, conservationists, social activists and digital media workers have highly supported the suggestion to plant a tree on an auspicious day to make clean and green Pakistan. “Now it is time for climate justice so we have to fight for our future by planting trees.

