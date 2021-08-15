Campaign to plant trees

Islamabad : The environmentalists have launched a campaign urging every citizen of Pakistan to plant a tree on August 14 to mark the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

According to the details, various non-governmental organizations, environmentalists, conservationists, social activists and digital media workers have highly supported the suggestion to plant a tree on an auspicious day to make clean and green Pakistan. “Now it is time for climate justice so we have to fight for our future by planting trees.