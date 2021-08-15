PTDC organises Independence Day rally

Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in order to celebrate 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, promote positive image of the country and showcase tourism potentials organised Independence Day rally on Saturday, says a press release.

Over 120 vehicles including cruiser bikes, Harley Davidson motorbikes, Sports performance bikes, classic vintage cars, 4x4 off-road jeeps participated in the event.

The rally started from D-Chowk utilising the entirety of Jinnah Avenue all the way to F-9 Park (9 KM).

The rally was arranged by PTDC in collaboration with Zalmi Off-road and Rally Club, TLC 40 Series Club, HOG Pakistan, Car Craft, Heritage Motor Club, Mercedes Club of Pakistan, Harley Owners Group, Vintage and Classic Club of Pakistan.

Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Rana was the chief guest on the auspicious occasion of celebration of Pakistan Independent Day on 14th August, 2021 at D-Chowk.

All vehicles gathered at the D-Chowk Islamabad presenting a great view of panorama of various machines.

The brief ceremony started with recitation of Holy Quran followed by National Anthem. Aftab Rana, Managing Director of PTDC congratulated the participants of the rally who joined the event in large number in spite of rain.

Managing Director said that through this rally we want to convey the message to the people of world that Pakistan is a peaceful and safe country, its people are friendly and hospitable and it is a country moving forward on the path of development with the consciousness of environment conservation and equitable growth.

He further said that this rally will help in promoting the image of Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination. He said the purpose of tree plantation by the participants of the rally is to make Pakistan a more green and attractive country for tourism. He said that through this plantation activity we want to encourage the people of Pakistan that they should not just wave the green flags on this Independence Day but should also plant more and more trees in their cities and towns to make Pakistan a green and clean country. Keeping in view prevalent Covid situation and NCOC guidelines, all the rally activities including concluding ceremony were held outdoor. Entry was permitted through special stickers to only participant and media. The event was not open for general public. PTDC distributed face makes to all participants to ensure the compliance Covid SOPs.