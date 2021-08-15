Japanese envoy congratulates on I-Day

Islamabad : MATSUDA Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has congratulated Pakistani people on the occasion of the country’s 75th Independence Day, which is marked on August 14th, and reiterated his resolve to strengthen long-standing friendly relations between our countries.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Japan, I would like to express our sincere congratulations to the Government and the people of Pakistan on their 75th Independence Day and best wishes for further peace and prosperity in Pakistan.