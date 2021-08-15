Another 5 die of COVID-19, 715 cases in twin cities

Islamabad : The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak has been continuously hitting population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district much harder as compared to other parts of the country as in the last five days, as many as 3757 new patients have been tested positive for the illness along with 23 deaths.

The average number of patients being tested positive per day from the region has crossed the figure of 750 for the first time during the fourth wave of the outbreak.

The virus claimed five more lives from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the twin cities to 1888 while as many as 715 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 taking tally to 1222761.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that the virus claimed another three lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 830 while two more patients died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1,058.

It is important that the number of cases being tested positive from the region has been tremendously high for the last two weeks and the positivity rate of COVID-19 has already jumped to around 10 per cent in the region.

In the last 24 hours, another 571 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 144 from Rawalpindi district. To date, a total of 93,339 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 86,623 have recovered. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the federal capital jumped to 5886 after addition of 264 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 29,422 patients have so far been reported of which 26,147 have recovered from the illness.