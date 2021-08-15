Citizens plant saplings to mark Independence Day

Islamabad : The residents of the federal capital celebrated the Independence Day on Saturday by actively participating in plantations in different locations of the city.

Children seemed more enthusiastic as they turned up at F-9 Park, greenbelts and elsewhere in Islamabad to ensure to play their part in keeping the city as clean and green. Children and ladies were clad in dresses with colours of the nation as they plant saplings at F-9 and elsewhere in Islamabad.

"I have come here in F-9 Park as my grandchildren said they want to plant saplings in Pakistan," Ikramul Haq whose daughter currently settled in Canada and now visiting Pakistan said.

The families were assisted by the environment wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and provided them with saplings of different species.

The CDA's Environment Department, following the CDA management's directions, planted thousands of trees in various highways, intersections, green belts, drains and roadside slopes and various parks in Islamabad this year and in a few days, the Department of Environment will successfully complete its set target. In this regard, with a comprehensive and solid strategy, duties have also been distributed among the relevant staff at different times.

In addition, the Department of Environment has set up stalls at various places in the city to distribute free plants among the citizens, as well as free plants distributed from One Window located in to CDA headquarters. The CDA administration has also appealed to the citizens to take part in the tree planting campaign to make the Federal Capital greener, beautiful and attractive as well citizens should also plant trees in their homes to keep the environment clean

In addition, on the special direction of the CDA administration, the educational institutions of the Federal Capital are also being made a direct part of the tree planting campaign and free plants are also being provided to the students.

It may be mentioned that CDA's Environment Department has also set up Mewaki forests in Sector I-8, 9th Avenue and Sector F-10 of Islamabad to keep the land of the Federal Capital free from illegal encroachments and constructions. It can also be made more beautiful and attractive.

An official of CDA said there is a target of 250,000 plantations but they plan to plant 350,000 saplings.