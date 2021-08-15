Punjab canoeing office-bearers elected

LAHORE : The Punjab Canoeing Association (PCA) Saturday elected Shahid Anwar and Munir Mehr as its president and secretary.

The meeting of the General Council of the canoeing association that met here elected its new office-bearers for the next four years. They elected Shahid Anwar as President, M Munir Mehr Secretary and Asif Bajwa as Treasurer till 2025.

The other officials includes patron Zahiruddin Babar, chairman Hafiz Mohsin, senior vice president Ch M Idrees, vice presidents Ch M Javed, Qamar Ilyas, Shahzadi Gulfam, Joint Secretary M Munir, Junior Secretary Women Wing Shahzadi Nazal, Joint Secretary Women Ladib Pasha, Associate Secretaries Mian Javed and Mian Rehan, Coaches Wing Kashif Munir, Joint Coaches Shahbaz Dar, Bakhtawar Ali, Umpiring Panel Saeed, and M Saeed, Aqsa Pasha, Office Secretary Sohail Haider, PRO Chaman Fatima, Legal Advisor Qazi Abdul Sattar, Media Secretary M Shahid, Coach Women Wing Aam Minha Babar, Zoha Liaqat, Umpire women Wing Aam Minh Jutt, Alvina Mustafa Khan, Saeed Ahmed, Kamran Munir, Hamza Tahir, Saad Khalid and Zeeshan Masood.

Waqar Ali represented the Punjab Olympic Association in the meeting. Later President Shahid Anwar said that he would work at the grassroots level and will organise events throughout the province.