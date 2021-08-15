Power workers pay homage to martyrs

LAHORE : Trade union representatives and workers on Saturday held a meeting under All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bakhtiar Labour Hall to pay homage to those who sacrificed their lives for independence of the nation and defence of motherland and workers who lost their lives in accidents during their duties.

The workers pledged to establish a society based upon equality, fraternity and social justice. They said they will continue their struggle for elimination of poverty and widening gap between the rich and poor, elimination of child and bonded labour and unemployment. They vowed to continue their efforts for ensuring decent work. The labour leaders, Khurshid Ahmad, Akbar Ali Khan, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Osama Tariq and other trade union representatives urged the prime minister to hold mutual-dialogue with the workers at the earliest to ease their sufferings.